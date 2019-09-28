Home Business

Unrecorded NPAs running for long: PMC Bank  

'The breach of group exposure norms has not been revealed due to fear of slowing down the PMC Bank's growth'

Published: 28th September 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI : The troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) has not been reporting the breach of group exposure norms in loans given to troubled realty firm HDIL, as also the bad loan situation on its books for several years, its erstwhile managing director admitted here on Friday. 
Speaking to media, Joy Thomas, managing director, PMC Bank, before RBI suspended the board said the HDIL group exposure has been going up over the last 6-7 years, and the banks’ troubles with  accounts of the group has been on for last 3-4 years. 

Thomas said the facts of non-performing assets (NPA) or bad loan situation of the over `2,500 crore HDIL group exposure was not revealed due to fear of slowing down the bank’s growth. As also to avoid a possible run on the bank. He said the PMC Bank officials met the RBI Executive Director Rabi Mishra on September 19, to appraise him of the situation and seek time for resolution of the account. 
PMC thought the inspection initiated immediately by the regulator would give the bank two month’s time at least for resolution.

“We went to the regulator for a resolution … it was a hard decision for us,” Thomas said, accepting all responsibility for sanction of loans to the Wadhawan’s HDIL group. 
He tried to shield the chairman and other board members, stating they weren’t aware of the loans. “I am standing here owning responsibility,” Thomas further said.
Thomas also claimed the bank’s exposure to HDIL Group was backed by 200 per cent security. The group’s long running banking relationship with PMC since 1989-90 seemed to be the over-arching justification for continuing to lend to it. As also a fear of a prolonged resolution if HDIL got into insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings. 

Thomas justified granting further loans to Wadhawans which they used to repay Bank of India to stay out of NCLT on the same grounds. 
The urban co-operative bank which has 137 branches across Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had at the end of March, deposits of  `11,617 crore and advances of `8,383 crore. The bank had declared a net NPA (non-performing assets) of only 2.19 per cent and a net profit of `99.69 crore as on end-March 2019.
 

