Women entrepreneurs can make way for more women at work: Apollo MD

The jam-packed auditorium comprising of women who are running businesses ranging from biotechnology to handlooms cheered , marvelled at each other’s journeys.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

(L to R) Dr Sumitha Nayak ( EmerG), Ariel Sideman (Consul General of Israel), Uma Reddy, member FICCI, Sangeeta Reddy, MD Apollo Hospitals, MM Giri, president of Peenya Industries and others at emeRG women entrepreneur conclave on Thursday

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Lakshmi Desiraju, a biotechnologist based in Mysuru wants easier access to incentives, faster loans and better cooperation from the government in running her biotech company, Triphase pharmaceuticals. She poses a range of questions to the officials from the union ministry of small and medium enterprises. Poonam Mittal, who heads Lotus Learning Foundation in Sarfabad village in Noida, is inspired by the story of a successful Sri Lanka-based hydroelectric expert,a single mother who has provided livelihood to hundreds of women in her country.

The inspiring conversations, exchange of ideas and a blend of emotions was what MV Auditorioum, adjacent to Federation of Chamber Commerce Industries building in the heart of Bengaluru city witnessed a few days ago. The jam-packed auditorium comprising of women who are running businesses ranging from biotechnology to handlooms cheered , marvelled at each other’s journeys.

Sangeeta Reddy Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospital who was the keynote speaker during the inaugural session of the conclave stressed the need for more and more women to take up the entrepreneurship and for corporates to help women in rural areas become employable. “Although it is heartening to see women making a mark in various sectors, but we need to pay attention that women still constitute 14 per cent of the total entreprenurial population in the country. Of the 58.5 million entreprenuers in country, there are just 8.05 million,” SK Janardhana, President, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and industry said

Uma Reddy, the founder president of eMeRG and chairperson FKCCI, however, said the gender hardly acts as a roadblock and it is eventually the quality of the product or service any business offers, which matters the most. Most entrepreneurs also shared common concerns of meager finances and other societal pressures as constraints. But, they are willing to face it for running their businesses.

