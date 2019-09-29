Home Business

Six of top-10 companies add Rs 1.26 lakh crore in market capitalisation

While Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank lead along with Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services saw a drop.

Published: 29th September 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added a staggering Rs 1.26 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank topping the chart.

HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank were the other winners in the top-10 list, while SBI, Infosys, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

RIL's market valuation zoomed by Rs 34,453.13 crore to Rs 8,29,632.75 crore, the most among the frontline entities. HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 24,098.72 crore to Rs 6,80,645.09 crore and ICICI Bank added Rs 20,603.11 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,90,132.25 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced Rs 20,213.04 crore to Rs 3,14,037.87 crore and that of ITC moved up by Rs 18,158.46 crore to Rs 3,10,725.34 crore. The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) rose by Rs 8,659.25 crore to Rs 4,35,062.28 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) dropped Rs 18,250.8 crore to Rs 2,51,004.70 crore. The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 9,771.22 crore to Rs 3,36,022.65 crore and that of TCS tanked Rs 3,339.62 crore to Rs 7,71,752.96 crore. HDFC's m-cap fell by Rs 2,742.77 crore to Rs 3,51,528.17 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 807.95 points or 2.12 per cent during the last week.

TAGS
M cap valuation Market capitalisation Reliance Industries HDFC Bank
