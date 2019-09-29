Home Business

Vehicle scrappage policy may bring in stricter fitness norms for pre-2005 built vehicles

While there are about 2 crore pre-2005 built vehicles that are plying on Indian roads, the move is aimed at de-incentivising such vehicles in view of about 10 to 25 times higher pollution emission.

Published: 29th September 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Car emissions, Pollution

Representational image (File photo| ENS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited vehicle scrappage policy that has gone for a Cabinet approval is likely to see stringent registration and fitness norms for pre-2005 manufactured vehicles, according to sources.

As per estimates, there are about 2 crore pre-2005 built vehicles that are plying on Indian roads and the move is aimed at de-incentivising such vehicles in view of about 10 to 25 times higher pollution emission by them under the new emission norms.

Last week, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he had cleared a Cabinet note on the proposed policy and a decision is expected soon on it. Indian vehicle market has grown exponentially.

If old pollution norms are compared with new emission regulations, pre-2005 vehicles are polluting 10 to 25 times more under the new norms, sources said.

Even if those old vehicles are maintained properly, they will be polluting more with more emissions and will prove to be a hazard for road safety. "The proposed policy may see the imposition of certain compliances like increased registration charges for private vehicles and increased fitness certification charges for transport vehicles. There may be provisions in the proposed policy to de-incentivise such vehicles," the sources added.

Given the proposed stringent norms that include fitness certificate requirement every year for transport vehicles, a significant number of such vehicles will certainly opt for vehicle scrapping, they said.

Besides, the government is also planning for a mechanism for a safe disposal system for pollutants that include AC - CFC - a liquid refrigerant composed of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), that are found to emitting greenhouse gases which harms the ozone, according to the sources.

Besides the policy may contain a mechanism to deflate airbags scientifically besides disposal of noble metals in the silencer and rubber etc parts in an eco-friendly manner. "The oil ECT just can't be thrown on the earth. These should be disposed of scientifically," the source said adding, the steel ministry is working on scrapping centres and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will authorise those centres and will have access to the database of vehicles to check forgery.

The policy, if finalised, may have a provision that on scrapping of old vehicles, the buyer of new vehicles could be given concessions by dealers on the basis of certificates of vehicle scrapping, the sources said.

In two years time, the transport ministry is planning to create an automated fitness regime in which no manual intervention would be required to check corruption. It will also work on making the fitness regime objective, rational and scientific.

Last week, Gadkari said, "I have signed the file for the cabinet note on the policy for the scrapping of old vehicles. The finance ministry has approved the note on it." He said the note will now be circulated to ministries concerned and the Cabinet was likely to take a call on it soon.

He had added that the proposed policy once approved will be applicable on all vehicles including two and three-wheelers. Earlier, the policy had gone for a fresh round of consultation with the stakeholders on the direction of the PMO.

The minister had earlier said that once the policy is approved India could emerge as a hub for automobile manufacturing as key raw material available from scrapping like steel, aluminium and plastic are bound to be recycled, bringing down automobile prices by "20-30 per cent".

In May 2016, the government had floated a draft Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme (V-VMP) that proposed to take 28 million decade-old vehicles off the road. A committee of secretaries (CoS) recommended to the ministry redesigning of the scheme for greater participation of states with partial support from the Centre.

The CoS had suggested that the "scheme may dovetail a calibrated and phased regulatory approach for capping the life of vehicles together with stricter implementation of emission norms" and accordingly a revised consultation paper got the in-principle nod at PMO.

The government on July 26 this year had proposed amendments to motor vehicle norms to allow scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur adoption of electrical vehicles. In a draft notification, the government proposed a renewal of fitness certificates for vehicles older than 15 years every six months instead of the current time-frame of one year.

The notification also provided that the newly purchased motor vehicles will be exempted for the payment of fees for a registration certificate and assignment of the new registration mark if the purchaser produces scrapping certificate of the previously owned vehicle of the same category issued by the authorised scrapping centre/agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Vehicle scrappage policy Old vehicles scrappage BS VI transition Old vehicles pollution
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp