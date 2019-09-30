Banks to remain closed for 11 days in October, so be prepared!

By Online Desk

October has arrived and you must be eagerly awaiting the festive season, with Dussehra and Diwali around the corner. However, do remember that not only you but banks too will have holidays on these days.

This October, banks will be closed for as many as 11 days including a four-day break from October 26 to October 29 when ATMs could run out of money. So, if you need to withdraw money or operate your lockers, you may wish to do it in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Also, if you have any bank-related work to be done at the branch, plan accordingly.

Holidays declared by the central government are applicable to all public and private sector banks. However, the dates may differ from one bank to another or even from one state to another.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in October. It is advisable that you confirm the list of holidays for your bank from the nearest branch.