Home Business

Gold drifts lower by Rs 240 on weak international prices

Prices of silver also dropped Rs 775 to Rs 45,705 per kilogram, from Rs 46,480 per kilogram in the previous trade. Gold for 24 Karat on Saturday had closed at Rs 38,770 per 10 gram here.

Published: 30th September 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Akshaya tritiya, jewellery

Image for representational purpose. (File photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold on Monday drifted lower by Rs 240 to Rs 38,530 per 10 gram in the national capital following weak international prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Prices of silver also dropped Rs 775 to Rs 45,705 per kilogram, from Rs 46,480 per kilogram in the previous trade. Gold for 24 Karat on Saturday had closed at Rs 38,770 per 10 gram here.

"Spot gold (Delhi) prices fell following weaker international prices," according to Devarsh Vakil, head (advisory-PCG), HDFC Securities.

However, the losses were capped following a lower rupee against the US dollar, he added. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,487.15 per ounce in New York and silver at USD 17.24 an ounce.

COMEX gold prices trade lower at USD 1,487 following stronger US dollar, he added. The Indian rupee on Monday opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 70.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold HDFC
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp