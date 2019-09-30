Home Business

Guilt-Free Shopping is here! Courtesy: Amazing Deals on SBI Credit Card @Amazon Great Indian Festival

By Online MI

Festivals, happiness and deals; yes, it’s that time of the year! October is already knocking on our doors and so is the much-hyped Amazon Great Indian Festival. From heavy discounts and lucrative cashback offers to new products and credit card deals, there’s lot lined up for the customers. If you too are looking forward to exciting festive shopping, gear up with your list.

The Great Indian Festival has already kicked off on 29th September 2019 and will go on until 4th October 2019.

However, just like always, the deals have come sooner for the Amazon Prime Members.

Exciting Deals with SBI Card!

Amazon and SBI Card have collaborated to help customers to make the most of this massive sale season of the country. SBI Credit Cardholders can save 10% on various purchases and can also get up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchases below Rs. 50,000! 

Don’t have an SBI Credit Card? Apply for it now to grab amazing offers – Click Here.

You can also grab around Rs. 8,000 cashback on a total purchase of Rs. 50,000 and above across all orders. Start your shopping spree right away with any delay! 

What’s on the Platter?

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings a wide range of products on one platform. Be it the latest smartphones, trendy gadgets or even baby products, you can purchase anything as per your needs. The six-day sale brings discounts and offers on a large selection of Mobile Phones, Accessories, Laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and so on. Here are some of the top deals you can explore: 

Smartphones Sale

If you have been planning to buy or gift someone a smartphone, this is the right time. You can lay your hands on some of the top catches i.e. OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M30, Redmi 7A, and Apple iPhone XR. 

To add a cherry on the top, use your SBI Credit Card to get more discounts and save your bucks!

Exciting Electronics

People willingly wait to finally purchase their favourite appliances on auspicious occasions. And now with great deals on Amazon and discounts with SBI Credit Cards, such purchases don’t put a big hole in their pockets. 

Further, Amazon is offering up to 50% discounts on Samsung and Xiaomi Smart TVs. New launches like OnePlus TV are also set for the festive sale. Huge discounts on top brands of Laptops, Headsets, Power-banks, Hard-disks, Bluetooth Speakers, and Cameras are also easily available. Other than this, you can also look for Home Theatres since there’s up to 40% off on their purchase. 

Festive Fashion

Clothes, Bags, Footwear, Watches, Accessories – just name it and you can find every fashion deal right on Amazon. The discounts can go as high as 90% on the products. All you need to do is just explore what you want, put it all in the cart and use your SBI Credit Card to seize the lucrative deals. There is also 30 days Return policy and no-cost EMI to enhance your shopping experience. 

Various coupons are also available which you can apply on your purchases to get extra savings and celebrate this festive season with style. Buy the trending ethnic outfits with ravishing accessories and dazzle everyone with your Amazon fashion!

The Takeaway

This was just a trailer; there’s much more waiting for you on Amazon Great Indian Festival. Just start listing down everything on your wish list and don’t worry about the budget. The eye-popping deals along with instant discounts and no-cost EMIs on SBI Credit Cards can take care of your savings. 

Happy Shopping!

