IRCTC IPO subscribed 33 per cent within first few hours on opening day

Published: 30th September 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The initial public offer of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was subscribed 33 per cent within the first few hours of opening of bidding on Monday.

IRCTC's public offer to raise about Rs 645 crore received bids for more than 67 lakh shares against the total issue size of over 2 crore shares, as per exchanges' data till 1300 hrs.

The price range for the company's initial public offer (IPO) has been fixed at Rs 315-320 per share. The issue comprises an offer for sale of 2.01 crore shares of the face value of Rs 10 each.

Out of the total issue size, 1,60,000 equity shares are reserved for eligible employees. Bidding for the offer of the railways' tourism and catering arm will close on October 3 (Thursday).

Equity markets will be closed on Wednesday on account of "Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti". YES Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities are the managers to the offer.

