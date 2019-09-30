Home Business

MG Motor India opens Hector booking again, price hiked by 2.5 per cent

Customers who had booked MG Hector in the first phase will be protected from the price hike, MG Motor India said.

Published: 30th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Months after temporarily closing booking for its first vehicle in India owing to very high demand, British carmaker MG Motor on Sunday announced reopening of bookings for the MG Hector for a limited period.

Customers can book MG Hector at Rs 50,000 on the carmaker’s website or at its 120+ centers across the country. The company informed that during the latest booking period, any new Hector booking will reflect approximately 2.5 per cent price hike, depending on the variant. However, the price at the time of delivery will prevail.

Customers who had booked MG Hector in the first phase will be protected from the price hike, MG Motor India said. The current priority waitlist, which stands at 15,000 customers, will be given first preference as the bookings open.

The move comes as the company ramps up production for its second shift, which will begin in November this year, in tandem with the increase in component supply from its global and local vendors. The company would add approximately 500 people to its direct payroll for the second shift of production.

“As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, we plan to retain the very special introductory prices for our first customers who have expressed full confidence in the MG brand during its launch. We are also working towards accelerating our production ramp-up to serve our new bookings at the earliest,” said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India.

Launched on June 27, the Hector garnered over 28,000 bookings within six weeks, forcing the carmaker to temporarily close bookings and ramp up production at its Halol manufacturing plant. The Hector’s waiting period currently extends to 3-4 months depending upon the variant, transmission and colour.

The MG Hector is also expected to see another price revision closer to April 2020, when it will be upgraded to BS6-specifications. The company has also announced its second product for India, the all-electric ZS EV SUV, which will be launched early next year.

MG Hector is available in four variants — Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It is powered by 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol mill that churns out 143 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

