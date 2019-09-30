More brickbats than bouquets for 'inflation nutters' in RBI's Monetary Policy Committee

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

As it turns four this week, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will yet again attempt to crack the unsolved mystery of price stability.

The country's designated 'inflation nutter' is evolving from its salad days, but continues to be praised less and criticized more, as monetary policymaking largely remains a mug's game.

The MPC's journey so far has been tumultuous with the committee constantly assailed for its misguided inflation forecasts, for unanimous decisions in early days, for pursuing a tight monetary policy until last year and for systematically missing its own price estimates. Sadly, as it now convenes for its bi-monthly review, the assault will likely deepen should the chorus to revise the RBI's inflation target emerge stronger.

The RBI is mandated to maintain headline inflation at 4 per cent, plus or minus 2 per cent, for five years or until March 2021.

A review of the MPC framework won't be up until then (the RBI Act allows evaluation once every five years), but catcalls are heard from economists like Dr Arvind Panagariya suggesting that a little high inflation will be good for the country. "The band is too broad, but that's how typically all central banks started and gradually narrowed down. There's a need to review, but instead of raising the target higher, I'd say, instead of 2-4-6, you could make it 3-4-5," Prof Amol Agarwal, Ahmedabad University told Express.

But pinballing from the current band to above 4 per cent may prompt markets and investors to pulsate with anxiety. Which is why, Agarwal said, even global central bankers have their hands tied at the back to adopt higher targets.

"Moreover, when developed countries are unable to maintain 2 per cent, how are they going to get to 3-4 per cent? With sustained lower inflation, are we living at a new normal? If it remains low, it means that we need more stimulus, but that leads to a reaction in financial markets. So it's not an easy call," he reasoned.

The RBI's glide path brought down inflation from its peak of 11.5 per cent in November 2013 to sub-5 per cent in 2016 -- though much of it was due to good luck and fall in global crude prices. But as we know, luck and low oil prices aren't eternal.

So in 2016, when policymaking was ceded to the MPC, it was presumed that inflation assessment will be balanced and predictable. In practice though, it has been a bit of meh, with the MPC overestimating inflation often. But then, even global central banks' forecasts aren't watertight.

"Most central banks have been consistently missing inflation estimates and that stands true for our MPC too," Agarwal explained. For instance, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has been missing the tiny band of 2 per cent since its adoption in 2012, while the European Central Bank has been undershooting its 2 per cent objective for nearly a decade. Ditto with Japan, which has consistently missed it for over 30 years.

To wing it, the RBI started its own data mining and is even sending staff to local mandis to get a whiff of where food prices are heading. Usually, the RBI is at the mercy of the CSO, which provides estimates just once a year.

Food accounts for 46 per cent of the retail inflation basket and getting it right helps administer the right policy rate, which in turn prevents the economy from excessive cooling or overheating -- which is otherwise called the famed Goldilocks inflation rate, which all economies aspire to but few achieve.

Inflation targeting isn't just about achieving the set price levels, but more a proof of our monetary and macroeconomic management. If with current policy, inflation is bordering at 3-3.5, what should a higher inflation band signal? Is it the end of RBI's accommodative stance because inflation is up? Or are further rate cuts in the pipeline? These are broader questions we must address, said Agarwal.

According to him, like the Bank of Canada, Bank of New Zealand and the Fed, which review monetary strategies including inflation targets, India too should launch a review of its own.

"We've seen several years of high inflation and it's only now that we are seeing low inflation. One can argue that 4 per cent doesn't make sense now, but globally, inflation is fairly low. One thing we can do and we need is an evaluation of the framework appointing an independent committee to review the inflation target," Agarwal explained.

The backdrop in which the MPC began its innings was unusual, to say the least. Just a month after its maiden meeting on October 4, 2016, demonetisation unleashed havoc.

The 2016 US Presidential elections stampeded capital flows, and triggered global currency depreciation, while subsequent quarters saw the announcement of Fed balance sheet normalisation, followed by tensions in North Korea, Brexit implications, protectionism and trade war fears.

Though global growth improved, the Indian economy suffered a big blow, thanks to demonetisation and transient GST rollout disruptions. One way or the other, the RBI remained on the edge even though inflation and global interest rates remained low.

One can find some similarities between the MPC's first meeting and the upcoming review. Like in its first meeting, we are once again in an accommodative policy cycle.

Two, the review will proceed with a stand-in deputy governor, much like the first meeting, as the box seat occupied by the deputy governor responsible for monetary policy remains vacant. It also appears certain that despite all the trials and tribulations, the act of inflation and interest rate setting will continue to be severely tested.