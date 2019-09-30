Home Business

PMC Bank crisis 'eye opener', RBI looking into lapses: Anurag Thakur

The bank came under stress due to alleged financial irregularities forcing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to impose a restriction on the Mumbai-based lender.

Published: 30th September 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Finance President Anurag Thakur

MoS Finance President Anurag Thakur (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank crisis as an "eye-opener", Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said the banking sector regulator RBI is looking into various aspects, including lapses on part of auditors.

The bank came under stress due to alleged financial irregularities forcing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to impose a restriction on the Mumbai-based lender.

"The role of regulators is very important but at the same time, the role of auditors, directors, bank officials is equally important. And what they have been doing for last so many years and people responsible for it, I think regulator (RBI) is looking into this.

At this stage, I would not like to say much to that. "But the kind of media reports and articles have come, some of them are very shocking. I think it is very very important, an eye-opener for the banking sector such instances should not take place at the outset. It also raises a question mark on the role of various people whether it is regulator, auditors, directors and other officials," he said on the sidelines of an event organised by Punjab National Bank here.

Asked if the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is also looking into the matter, Thakur said the government will look into all the areas where ever required because eventually, it's going to impact the common man.

The central bank last month put a slew of restrictions on the Mumbai-based lender, creating panic among thousands of depositors.

Major restrictions include capping withdrawal at Rs 10,000 per customer during the six-month period and banning the bank from extending new loans. The lender has around Rs 11,000 crore of public deposits.

With regard to the resolution of bad loans, the minister said the National Company Law Tribunal should be the last resort.

The bank should explore other options for the resolution which is good for the bankers to recover more amount and also for the various stakeholders.

He also said that the banking sector will play a crucial role in achieving the aspiration of USD 5 trillion economies by 2024-25.

Praising Punjab National Bank (PNB) for standing tall during tough times, Thakur said, the credit should go to all the stakeholders especially officials of the bank.

He inaugurated the heritage museum showcasing the bank's journey of 125 years from its humble beginning in Lahore to its new corporate office.

The museum has various interesting collections capturing the various phases of growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC Bank RBI Anurag Thakur
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp