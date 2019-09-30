‘PSB Loans in 59 mins’ platform offers choice 

Home Business

However, from September 5, this year, the portal has begun offering retail loan sanctions in 59 minutes. 

NEW DELHI: IF you are on the lookout for a quick personal or other type of retail loan, especially in cases of emergencies, the government-led ‘PSB Loans in 59 Minutes’ online portal may be the place to go. 

The platform, which currently has participation from almost all major public and private sector banks, had originally been launched in November last year, with the aim of sanctioning quick loans to micro, small and medium enterprises. However, from September 5, this year, the portal has begun offering retail loan sanctions in 59 minutes. 

So, how does one go about applying for and securing a loan on the platform? According to officials, the platform offers borrowers a wide range of options in terms of choosing which bank they want to take a loan from and a feature which will allow them to compare interest rates offered by different lenders and finalise their choices before applying for the loan. Currently, personal loans of up to `15 lakh are available on the platform. “They do not need to have an account with the bank they choose either,” an official said.
“We are glad that the benefits of this platform, which was made available to MSMEs, will be available to everyone,” PK Gupta, MD, State Bank of India had said during the roll-out of 59 minutes loan facility to retail borrowers too.

Who is eligible? 
i) All salaried individuals aged 
between 20-70

ii) Average monthly income and loan repayment records will also be examined by the issuing bank in order to determine the disbursable loan amount. 
How does one apply? 

i) Applicant has to visit the portal and register an account with name, email ID and mobile number. 

ii) The platform will send the applicant a One-Time-Password (OTP) for verification. 

iii) Once verified and granted access to the platform, the applicant will need to select the correct option: whether home loan, personal loan, or auto loan, etc. 

iv) Once in, the applicant will be able to compare different interest rates offered by banks on the platform 

v) All required documents have to be uploaded 

What documents need to be uploaded? 

i) Last three years’ income tax returns, including ITR Form 1 and ITR Form 2 in pdf format

ii) If no income tax return has been filed, applicant may manually enter income data on the portal 

iii) Bank statement of salary account over the last six months in pdf format 

