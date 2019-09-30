Home Business

Reliance Capital shares tank nearly 14 per cent as company to shut two lending arms

The scrip tumbled 13.57 per cent to touch its 52-week low at Rs 24.20 on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip cracked 13.59 per cent to a one-year low of Rs 24.15.

Published: 30th September 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Group. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Capital on Monday came under massive selling pressure, plunging nearly 14 per cent, after the company decided to shutter its two lending arms by December.

The scrip tumbled 13.57 per cent to touch its 52-week low at Rs 24.20 on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip cracked 13.59 per cent to a one-year low of Rs 24.15.

Reliance Capital has two credit verticals -- Reliance Commercial Finance and Reliance Home Finance -- with a cumulative asset of over Rs 25,000 crore.

Shares of Reliance Home Finance dropped 5 per cent to its lower circuit limit of Rs 3.81 on the BSE. "As part of the business transformation, Reliance Capital has decided to exit the lending business.

Both our lending businesses - Reliance Commercial Finance and Reliance Home Finance -- are working closely with all our lenders and other stakeholders to finalise the resolution plans which are expected to be completed by December," Anil Ambani told shareholders at the AGM in Mumbai.

This is second major business that the Anil Ambani-led group is exiting after its once flagship Reliance Communication was shuttered two years ago and is now under the bankruptcy process.

Its defence business -- Reliance Naval -- is also under severe financial stress. Ambani blamed the crisis and the resultant decision to exit to the severe collateral damages the group had taken due to a combination of factors - crisis in the financial services sector, irrational action by auditors and rating agencies and now the slowdown of the economy.

Other group shares also faced selling, with Reliance Infrastructure plunging 10.63, Reliance Power trading 6.22 per cent lower and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management 2.32 per cent during the afternoon trade on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Capital BSE NSE SENSEX Anil Ambani
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp