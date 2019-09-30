Home Business

Rupee slips seven paise to 70.63 vs USD in early trade

Forex traders said increasing demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and rising crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit.

Published: 30th September 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 70.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said increasing demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and rising crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 70.37 then lost momentum and fell to 70.63 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 7 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 70.56 against the US dollar.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 255.85 points down at 38,566.72 and Nifty lower by 83.20 points at 11,429.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 213.60 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.03 per cent to 99.13.

Forex traders said rising crude oil prices weighed on the rupee.

Crude oil benchmark, Brent Futures, rose 0.05 per cent to USD 61.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.70 per cent in morning trade.

Meanwhile, on the global front, China will send its top trade negotiator to the US for trade talks.

China's top trade negotiator will lead upcoming trade talks with the United States, a senior Chinese official said Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp