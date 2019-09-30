SEBI takes guard against IT security challenges, plans to hire agency 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been betting high on technology to address and handle challenges such as malware attacks arising out of technological advancements in the markets.

To identify and classify security holes in its entire information technology infrastructure and suggest measures to minimise such risks in future, the market regulator has planned to hire an agency.

SEBI has recently issued a notice inviting expression of interest from interested firms or parties in order to provide the service to the regulator’s information technology infrastructure, which includes networking systems, security devices, servers and databases.

The bidder selected would be responsible for carrying out an assessment of threat and vulnerabilities in the regulator’s information technology infrastructure, the regulator said.

Further, the work will also involve identifying existing security threats if any and suggest remedial solutions and suggestions to mitigate all identified risks, with the objective of enhancing the security of information systems, the regulator noted.

The selected agency will “perform Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing to identify vulnerabilities, misconfiguration and other issues that could be leveraged by an external or internal entity (or user) to impact the confidentiality, integrity and availability of Sebi systems or exploit it for personal gains, either from internet or from SEBIs internal network”, it said.

According to the regulator, the applicant should have a registered office in the country and should have been in operation for at least three years. Besides, the applicant should not be in the business of selling IT security products.

The bidder should not be a black-listed firm “due to unsatisfactory performance, breach of general or specific instructions, corrupt or fraudulent or any other unethical business practices”, said the markets watchdog.

Interested agencies can submit their application till October 22. Earlier, Sebi has invited bids to provide a data solution that can handle vast amount of data from multiple sources.

It also intends to deploy data analytics and new generation technologies to deal with various challenges in the market.

“Sebi would encourage adoption and usage of financial technology to further develop and maintain an efficient, fair and transparent securities market ecosystem which also promotes innovation in the securities market,” Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said.

