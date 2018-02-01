A Budget for Bharat: 10 points
Published: 01st February 2018
Last Updated: 01st February 2018 05:39 PM | A+A A- |
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the last budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Thursday with a slew of measures and proposals keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the rural and middle class.
In his opening statement, Jaitley informed Parliament that the government's efforts are aimed at providing direct benefits of structural changes and good growth to farmers, poor and other vulnerable sections of the society and to uplift the underdeveloped regions of the country.
“My Government is committed for the welfare of farmers. For decades, country’s agriculture policy and programme had remained production centric. We have sought to effect a paradigm shift,” Jaitley said.
Here are 10 key proposals targeting the rural belt of the country
Government has decided to keep the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the all unannounced crops of kharif at least at one and half times of their production cost. Niti Aayog, in consultation with Central and State Governments, will have in place a fool-proof mechanism so that farmers can get adequate price for their produce.
Development of existing 22,000 rural haats into Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs) which are electronically linked to e-NAM (electronic-National Agricultural Market). This will allow farmers to sell directly to consumers and bulk purchasers, eliminating middlemen..
Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) to be encouraged to take up organic agriculture in clusters under National Rural Livelihood Programme.
Allocation of Ministry of Food Processing is being doubled from Rs 715 crore to Rs 1,400 crore in 2018-19. Financial institutions to be set up for lending for enterprises in this sector.
Launch of ‘‘Operation Greens’’ to promote Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs), agri-logistics, processing facilities and professional management for which a sum of Rs 500 crore is allocated.
Kisan Credit Cards extended to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers.
Free LPG connections under Ujjwala Scheme, which benefited 5 crore women, to be extended to 8 crore poor women.
The Government proposes to set up 5 lakh Wi-Fi hotspots to provide broadband access to five crore rural citizens. Rs 10000 crore in 2018-19 has been provided for the creation and augmentation of Telecom infrastructure.
Rs. 16,000 crore allocated under Prime Minister Saubhagya Yojana scheme, which provides free electricity connections to 4 crore rural households.
51 lakh houses to be built for the homeless in rural areas under Prime Minister Awas Yojana.