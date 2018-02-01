Union finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the last budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Thursday with a slew of measures and proposals keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the rural and middle class.

In his opening statement, Jaitley informed Parliament that the government's efforts are aimed at providing direct benefits of structural changes and good growth to farmers, poor and other vulnerable sections of the society and to uplift the underdeveloped regions of the country.

“My Government is committed for the welfare of farmers. For decades, country’s agriculture policy and programme had remained production centric. We have sought to effect a paradigm shift,” Jaitley said.

Here are 10 key proposals targeting the rural belt of the country