Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: About Rs 192 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Personnel in the 2018-19 Budget for providing domestic and foreign training to bureaucrats and augmenting necessary infrastructure.

Of the allocation, Rs 75.32 crore has been earmarked for the ministry to meet establishment-related expenditure of Delhi-based Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

Both the ISTM and LBSNAA conduct several training programmes to equip officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and all other levels of secretarial functionaries with exposure to rules, regulations and aptitude.

Another Rs 116.75 crore has been allocated for the next fiscal under a separate head for training schemes that include upgradation of LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and for augmentation of training facilities at ISTM.

Altogether Rs 192.07 crore has been earmarked for training purpose to the personnel ministry as against Rs 194.3 crore given to it in the financial year ending next month.

A sum of Rs 26.54 crore has been allocated for transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC) and the government's head-hunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) for the next fiscal to meet their establishmentrelated expenditure.

About Rs 31 crore was given to the CIC and the PESB for 2017-18.

The Central Administrative Tribunals (CATs), which are entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, have been allocated Rs 111.86 crore for 2018-19 to meet establishment-related expenditure. It was given Rs 106.4 crore for the ongoing financial year.

The government has also allocated Rs 1.65 crore for 2018 -19 under the provision meant for reimbursement to state governments towards House Building Advances paid to officers of all India services -- Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examination for central government jobs, has been allocated Rs 286.13 crore to meet establishment-related expenditure including those on the conduct of examinations for recruitment of lower grade staff in central ministries or departments etc.

The allocation for SSC was Rs 349.76 crore for the current fiscal.