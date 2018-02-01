Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry has been allocated Rs 93,450 crore in the 2018-19 Union Budget, a hike of 5.6 per cent, with most funds earmarked for police, including the Central Armed Police Forces that are responsible for internal and border security.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced the outlay of 93,450 crore for the Home Ministry.

The Ministry was allocated Rs 88,143 crore in the 2017-18 Budget.