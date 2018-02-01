The Budget 2018-2019 was presented by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Parliament on Thursday.

Here’s is an explainer as to how much tax you will have to pay according to your annual income.

Income Slab Income Tax rate Annual income upto Rs 2,50,000

Nil

Annual Income between Rs 2,50,001 to Rs 5,00,000 5% Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000 20% Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000 30% Annual income between Rs 50 lakh-Rs 1 crore 10% surcharge on the existing 30% tax Annual income above Rs 1 crore 15% surcharge to continue on existing 30% tax

Income Tax slab for senior citizens who are 60 years old and above (but less than 80 years)

Income Slab Income Tax rate Annual income upto Rs 3,00,000

Nil

Annual Income between Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 5,00,000 10% Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000 20% Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000 30%

Income Tax slab for senior citizens who are 80 years old and above