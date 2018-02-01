Budget 2018: Know your Income Tax Slab for this year
By Online Desk | Published: 01st February 2018 01:30 PM |
Last Updated: 01st February 2018 01:31 PM | A+A A- |
The Budget 2018-2019 was presented by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Parliament on Thursday.
Here’s is an explainer as to how much tax you will have to pay according to your annual income.
|Income Slab
|
Income Tax rate
|Annual income upto Rs 2,50,000
|Nil
|
Annual Income between Rs 2,50,001 to Rs 5,00,000
|5%
|
Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000
|20%
|
Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000
|30%
|
Annual income between Rs 50 lakh-Rs 1 crore
|10% surcharge on the existing 30% tax
|
Annual income above Rs 1 crore
|
15% surcharge to continue on existing 30% tax
Income Tax slab for senior citizens who are 60 years old and above (but less than 80 years)
|Income Slab
|
Income Tax rate
|Annual income upto Rs 3,00,000
|Nil
|
Annual Income between Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 5,00,000
|10%
|
Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000
|20%
|
Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000
|
30%
Income Tax slab for senior citizens who are 80 years old and above
|Income Slab
|
Income Tax rate
|Annual income upto Rs 5,00,000
|Nil
|
Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000
|20%
|
Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000
|30%