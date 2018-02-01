NEW DELHI: The Union budget 2018-19 has called for expansion for the existing Sarv Siksha Abhiyan that aims to give free and compulsory education to children between 6-14 years of age under the Right to Education Act. The scheme will now be expanded to include students from pre-primary level to class XII.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley also mentioned a flagship scheme PM Research Fellowship programme—with attractive fellowship amount of Rs 70-80,000 for 1000 best B Tech students from premier institutes to pursue PhDs in Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Total budgetary allocation for the Union ministry of human resource development—that includes department of school education and literacy and department of higher education—is Rs 85,800 crore, up by Rs 13, 800 crore from last year.

There is also a proposal to set up two full fledged schools of planning and architecture and 18 new SPAs as autonomous entities in IITs and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) under the challenge method.

Centrally funded institutes (CFIs) such as IITs, Indian Institutes of managements (IIMs), NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and central universities, however, will no longer receive budget grants for expanding and building new infrastructure.

Instead, all infrastructure financing will be moved to the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA), which was set up by the government last year to mobilise funds from the market and offer 10-year loans to CFIs.

According to official sources, the government, on an average, has been giving Rs 10,000 crore every year to all CFIs in higher education for infrastructure development. Under the new funding model, called Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education or RISE, the central universities and institutes will be able to borrow up to Rs 1,00,000 crore in the next four years.

“In terms of funds availability, it is tremendous jump,” said a senior official in the HRD Ministry.

“The idea is to move away from lump sum grants to outcome-based approach and project-based funding. RISE will remove financial constraints imposed by budget availability and bring in greater accountability on part of the educational institutions,” he added.

To provide education to tribals in their local environment by 2022, every block comprising more than 50 per cent of tribal population and at least 20,000 tribal people will have an 'Eklayva Model Residential School', said Jaitley in his budget speech.

"By 2022, every block with more than 50 per cent Scheduled Tribe population and at least 20,000 tribal people will have 'Ekalavya' school at par with Navodaya Vidyalayas," the minister added

Among the other education measures announced by the government was increased digital intensity in education.

"Technology will be the biggest driver in improving quality of education. We are happy that there is larger emphasis to increase the digital intensity in education and move gradually from blackboard to digital board," HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said in a media interaction.

