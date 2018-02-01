RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today hailed the Union Budget, saying it will bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and farmers.

The budget focuses on the top priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of people, Singh said.

"Like previous years, it (this year's budget) will help in bringing a positive change in the lives of farmers and poor and thereby accelerate the growth of villages and the country," he said in an official statement, while congratulating PM Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Describing it as a revolutionary and historic budget for the welfare of masses, Singh said it will give an impetus to the PM's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'.

The government has made a slew of agriculture-focused announcements, raising the minimum support price to 1.5 times the production cost for crops, which will also benefit the farmers of the state, he said.

An amount of Rs 2,000 crore was allocated to develop Kisan Bazaars to ensure a better market to farmers for their produce. Similarly, a provision of Rs 11 lakh crore was made for farm loans, he noted.

The budget mirrors the determination of the Modi government to double the income of farmers soon, Singh said.

As per a provision of the budget, the Ekalavya Adarsh Vidyalaya, being run in the tribal region, will be upgraded on the pattern of the Navodaya schools, he said.

There is a ray of hope for the unemployed youth as the budget announced creation of 70 lakh jobs in this fiscal, the CM said, adding that these announcements will certainly benefit his state.