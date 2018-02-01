NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram today said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had failed the fiscal consolidation test in Budget 2018-19 and this would have serious consequences.

The former finance minister said the fiscal deficit limit of 3.2 per cent in 2017-18 had been breached and was estimated at 3.5 per cent.

"The finance minister fails the fiscal consolidation test and this failure will have serious consequences," Chidambaram told PTI soon after the finance minister completed his budget speech.