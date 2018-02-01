NEW DELHI: Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the government's decision to double ministry's budget allocation to Rs 1,400 crore for next fiscal will boost farmers income and generate million of new jobs.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that the allocation of food processing to Rs 1,400 crore for next fiscal from Rs 715 crore in this fiscal.

The food processing sector is growing at 8 per cent, Jaitley said in his budget speech.

"Thank you, @arunjaitley Ji, for Doubling the Budget Allocation for Ministry Of Food Processing. This will immensely benefit farmers in availing various food processing related schemes and increasing their income. Will also generate millions of new jobs," Badal tweeted.

In another tweet, she welcomed the government's decision to increase farmers income by giving 1.5 times cost incurred to farmers as MSP.

"No more potatoes on streets and crop-selling at loss," she said.