BHUBANESWAR: Even though chief minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the announcement in the union budget 2018-19 to increase minimum support price (MSP) to 1.5 times of the cost of production of crops, he expressed his disappointment over lack of focus for KBK, other tribal areas and inadequate allocation for some key sectors.

The chief minister also welcomed the national health protection schemes announced to cover 10 crore poor families. He, however, said instead of a target of 10 crores, universal coverage extending to all eligible poor families would have been better. “If such a step is taken, the state government will fully support it,”

he said.

The chief minister said a long standing demand of the state to increase the MSP on crops by 1.5 times of the cost of production seems to have been accepted. He, however, said the cost of production must take into account the actual cost incurred by farmers in a realistic basis. “I welcome the intent of the central

government,” he said and added, “At the same time, I am keenly waiting to see the modalities of calculation.”

Naveen said allocation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other vulnerable sections and social sector has been grossly inadequate. “I am disappointed that again the Central government has missed

out focus for KBK and other tribal areas,” he said.

Inadequate allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), mid day meal scheme, national health mission and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has come in for criticism from the chief minister. “I also concerned about the low level of allocations for MGNREGA, Mid Day Meal Scheme, National Health Mission and PMGSY,” he said.

Naveen also expressed his unhappiness over reduction in allocation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). “I am surprised by the reduction in allocation under PMAY, while we have a commitment

towards Housing for All,” he said and added there is also inadequate emphasis on providing drinking water. Marginal increase in allocation for irrigation, which will play a major role in doubling farmers' incomes, is a serious concern, he said.