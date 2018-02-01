Union Budget 2018: Focus on border infra, tunnel to be constructed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, says Jaitley
Published: 01st February 2018

NEW DELHI: The government will focus on developing infrastructure in the border areas, and a tunnel will be constructed under the Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh to promote connectivity and tourism, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech.
Sela Pass is a high-altitude mountain pass located on the border between Tawang and West Kameng Districts of Arunachal Pradesh, an area China claims to be a part of south Tibet.
Jaitley said that work of constructing a 14 km long tunnel at the Zoji la pass is progressing well.