Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The government will focus on developing infrastructure in the border areas, and a tunnel will be constructed under the Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh to promote connectivity and tourism, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech.

Sela Pass is a high-altitude mountain pass located on the border between Tawang and West Kameng Districts of Arunachal Pradesh, an area China claims to be a part of south Tibet.

Jaitley said that work of constructing a 14 km long tunnel at the Zoji la pass is progressing well.

