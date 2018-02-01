In the last full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced several developmental schemes keeping in focus the rural and middle-class population.

However, the middle-class, which hoped for a reduction in income tax ahead of an election year, were left disappointed. The personal income tax rates remain unchanged.

Here are the key takeaways from the Union Budget 2018-2019 presented by Arun Jaitley:



Employee Provident fund

Government to contribute 12 per cent of wages of new employees to Employee Provident fund for three years.

Employees PF Act to be amended to reduce contribution of women to 8 percent from 12 pc with no change in employer's contribution.

Women’s contribution reduced to 8 percent towards Employee Provident fund in the first three years for new PF accounts.



Health and Insurance



Health cover of up to 5 lakh per family per year for poor & vulnerable

Four per cent health and education cess; currently it's three per cent

Rs 50,000 additional benefit to senior citizens for investment in mediclaim.

National health protection scheme to cover 10 crore poor families

National health protection scheme to benefit 50 crore people

Special scheme to address air pollution in NCR region

Government to initiate two major schemes as part of Ayushman Bharat program, a program which brings awareness on alternative medicine.

One medical college for every three parliamentary constituencies

Rs. 600 crore for nutritional support to all TB patients

Government insurance companies to be merged into a single entity, and subsequently listed in the stock exchange, as part of the disinvestment programme.

For sr citizen,limit for investment in LIC schemes doubled to Rs. 15 lakh



Agriculture

agriculture to be treated as enterptise, farmers could produce more and generate more incomefirmly on achieve gowth of 85 plus.

Grameen Agricultural Market (GRAM) will provide farmers a means to sell directly to buyers.

Allocation in food processing sector doubled to Rs. 1400 crore

Kisan credit card to be extended to fisheries,animal husbandry farmers

Favourbale taxation treatment for farmer producer organisation

Government proposes to launch 'Operation Greens' on the lines of Operation Flood' .



Taxes

Long term capital gains over Rs. 1 lakh to be taxed at the rate of 10 per cent.

Excess revenue collected from personal income tax amounts to 90,000 crore

100% tax deduction for farmer producter firms with 100 cr turnover

Benefit of reduced corporate rate of 25% to firms with 250 cr turnover

No changes in the structure of income tax of individuals.

Customs duty increased on mobile phones from 15% to 20%

For senior citizens, no TDS on FD, Post Office interest upto Rs. 50,000

A standard deduction of additional Rs 40,000 for salaried employees, standard deduction to benefit pensioners also.

This move will benefit 2.5 crore taxpayers.

Infrastructure

Allocation for national livelihood mission: Rs. 5750 crore

Govt will monetise select central public sector enterprises using Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Rs 5.97 lakh crore allocated for infrastructure spending in India.

We aim that by 2022, all poor people have a house to live in.

Rs 14.34 lakh crore to be spent for providing livelihood to rural India through infrastructure building.

Rs 50 lakh cr needed for infrastructure building, says FM.

142 cities have got investment grade ratings

Smart City mission: 99 cities selected with outlay of Rs. 2.04 lakh crore.

10 tourist cities to be developed into iconic tourist destinations

"Have proposed the construction of a tunnel under the Se-La pass in Arunachal Pradesh.Proposal to develop 10 prominent tourist destinations as Iconic tourism destinations," says Jaitley.

115 aspiration districts have been identified taking various indices of development into consideration. The quality of life will be improved in these districts.

AMRUT programme will focus on water supply to all households in 500 cities. Water supply contracts for 494 projects worth 19,428 core awarded.



Education

Will treat education holistically without segmentation

Govt to launch 'Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education by 2022: FM Jaitley

Credit for agricultural activities increased from 10 lakh crore to 11 lakh crore.

Eklavya schools for tribal children

Propose to launch a scheme to revitalise research-based education with Rs 1 lakh crore in the next four years.

Govt will be setting up two new full-fledged Schools of Planning and Architecture,

24 new government medical college & hospitals

Government to set up PM Research Fellow Scheme; 1000 B-Tech students to be selected. Two new planning and architecture schools to be set up in IITs.

For SCs: 279 programs, allocation of Rs. 52,719 crore 305 programs and an allocation of Rs 32,508 crore scheduled Tribes.

Rural development

Thumbs up also to the decision to provide institutional support and policies for price discovery, agri futures etc. Another positive – Rs 2000 crore to upgrade existing 22000 rural haats so small farmers who cannot access the formal mandis. Good use of MNREGA funds.

Target to build 2,000 crore toilets in next fiscal

Loans to self help groups will increase to Rs 75,000 crore by March 2019.

SMEs

The government proposes to revamp the system of sanctioning of loans to SMEs. The information required for sanctioning the loan will be linked with GSTN and all required information can be fetched from GSTN Portal. It will help to grant the loans quickly and will help in reducing processing time. Rs 7000 crore will be the revenue foregone for the reduced corporate tax on MSMEs.

Railways/Transport

Wifi, CCTVs to be progressively provided at all trains; escalators at stations with 25,000-plus footfall

Over Rs. 1.48 lakh cr to be allocated for railways in next fiscal

Over 3600 km railway track renovation targeted in current year

600 railway stations to be redeveloped

Mumbai transport system is being expanded; suburban network of 160 km planned for Bengaluru

An institute is coming up at Vadodara to train people for the bullet train programme.

150 km additional suburban railway network at the cost of Rs. 40,000 crore proposed.

Regional air connectivity scheme shall connect 56 unserved airports.

UDAN will connect 56 unserved airports in India.

Airport capacity to be hiked to handle 1 billion trips per year

Digital india

A national program to direct efforts in Artificial Intelligence. NITI Aayog will establish the programme.

System of toll payment by cash being replaced by electronic payments

1 lakh Gram Panchayats connected to optic fibre completed; 5 lakh Wi-Fi spots to be created in rural areas: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Will take all steps to eliminate the use of Crypto-Currencies, will encourage Blockchain technology in payment systems: FM Jaitley

New electronic assessment scheme to eliminate person-to-person contact



Banking/Business

Govt to take additional measures to strengthen environment for venture capitalists and angel investors

Disinvestment target of Rs. 80,000 crore for 2018-19

Govt has identified 372 specific business reform actions to improve ease of doing business; Evaluation of performance under this programme to be based on user feedback.

24 Public Sector Units to be divested

Bank recap to help banks lend additional Rs. 5 lakh crore

Exceeded the disinvestment target and collected Rs 1 lakh crore: FM.

The government has identified 372 basic business reform actions. Each state will take up these reforms.

10 per cent tax on distributed income of equity oriented mutual funds



Women

Government proposes to increase the target of providing free LPG connections to 8 crore to poor women: FM Jaitley

Target to build 2,000 crore toilets in next fiscal

Women’s contribution reduced to 8 percent towards Employee Provident fund in the first three years for new PF accounts.

Salary hike

Emoluments of President, Vice President and Governor being revised: Rs 5 lakh; 4 lakh; Rs 3.5 lakh per month respectively.



Mobile phones

Customs duty increased on mobile phones from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.