NEW DELHI: Over two crore toilets will be constructed across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the next fiscal, with the government also proposing to launch a new scheme called GOBAR-DHAN for solid waste management in the Union Budget today.

Presenting the 2018-19 budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said under the SBM, more toilets would be constructed in the next financial year.

"Under this mission, the government has already constructed more than six crore toilets. The positive effect of these toilets is being seen on the dignity of ladies, education of girls and the overall health of a family.

"The government is planning to construct around two crore more toilets," Jaitley said in his budget speech.

In order to achieve the target of making the country open defecation-free (ODF), the government has also proposed a new scheme called GOBAR-DHAN for solid waste management.

"Our resolve of making our villages open defecation-free is aimed at improving the lives of the villagers. We will launch a scheme called the Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBAR-DHAN) for the management and conversion of cattle dung and solid waste in farms to compost, fertiliser, bio-CNG," Jaitley said.

Under the SBM, the target is to make the country open defecation-free by October 2, 2019.