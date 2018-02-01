NEW DELHI: Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday assured that the Union Budget 2018 would benefit both, the common people and the nation.

Shukla asserted that it will be a good budget.

“It will be a good budget. It will be for the benefit of the common people and the nation,” Shukla told ANI.

The last full-fledged budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the first one after the roll out of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) is much anticipated.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has reached Ministry of Finance in North Block, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2018-19.

Jaitley, who examined the final copy of the document on Wednesday evening here, is expected to present the Budget in Parliament around 11 a.m., post a cabinet meeting.