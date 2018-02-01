NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien today termed the Union Budget as a "super flop" and a "dying declaration" of a government whose "time is up".

His comments came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the 2018-19 Budget in the Lok Sabha. This is the government's last full Budget before the general elections.

"It is a super flop, a big bluff show. This Budget is the dying declaration of a government whose time is up," the TMC leader said.