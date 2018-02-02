NEW DELHI: The vice chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar defended, backing the Union Budget that was presented on Thursday, said that it is up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to take a call on the suggestions made.

Rajiv Kumar said that ‘It's up to the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister to take a call on suggestions given to them, but if anyone is under the impression that this last budget will be a populist one then they're wrong. PM never made a Budget to win votes. It'll be made to benefit the common man and boost the economy.”

Since the budget has been released, it has received mixed responses from the politicians and the economists.