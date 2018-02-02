LUCKNOW: Farmers from Uttar Pradesh have expressed their unhappiness over the Union Budget 2018 that was introduced by Union Finance Minister on Thursday.

With agriculture being a key focus in this year's Union Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced a number of schemes and measures that are expected to benefit the agriculture sector, and also help the Centre in realizing their mission to double farmers' income in the near future.

Although the key focus of this year's Union Budget has been agriculture with the announcement of a number of schemes and measures that are expected to benefit the sector, it has not been appreciated by many.

"There is no relief to the farmers. They said earlier during Vidhan Sabha elections that they will waiver the loan, but it didn't happen in our village," said Moolchand Swami a farmer from Kanpur.

On a similar note, a farmer from Varanasi has stated that even if the government had hiked the Minimum Support Price (MSP) farmers will be a loss.

"Budget is alright for farmers if we get the right rates for our crops. The government has hiked the MSP for crops, but still, we will be in loss because the cost of agricultural production is very high, we do not get a return," said Shiv Kumar Singh.

Besides increasing MSP for kharif crops to 1.5 times the production cost. The government has announced a Rs 10,000 crore allocation for fisheries, aquaculture and animal husbandry funds.

The government has also proposed setting up of an agricultural market fund of Rs 2,000 crore as well as launch Operation Green for which a sum of Rs 500 crore will be allocated.

However, agriculture expert M.S. Swaminathan said that increase in MSP will benefit the farmers.

"Budget says that crops for which MSP is not announced, they will have MSP at 1.5 times cost of production. I am happy that after over 10 years that we recommended this formula, the government has accepted it. Better late than never. Farmers will be more happy," M.S. Swaminathan to ANI.