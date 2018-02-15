NEW DELHI: The Central Waqf Council will give financial support to state waqf boards to help them complete digitalisation of their records, sources said today.

This was decided during the 78th meeting of Central Waqf Council chaired by Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here today, the sources said.

"Functioning of state waqf boards was reviewed in the meeting.

It was decided that financial help would be given by the council to state waqf boards for so they can complete digitalisation work within decided time frame," the sources in the minority affairs ministry said.

It was also decided in the meeting that the council will appoint two legal support officers and as many zonal waqf officers and surveyors in the state waqf boards for preservation, maintenance, development of waqf properties and related legal matters, they said.

The council will also help those institutes which are being established on waqf properties and are engaged in educational activities especially empowerment of girls.

The sources said conference of waqf mutawallis (caretakers/managers) will be organised across the country regarding preservation and development of waqf properties under Waqf Act.

"Such first Waqf mutawallis conference will be held in Delhi on March 8.

It will be attended by all the north Indian states," the sources added.