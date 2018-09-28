Home Business Demonetisation

Rupee advances 10 paise against US dollar in early trade

Forex dealers said, apart from weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas despite upbeat US economic data, fresh foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

Published: 28th September 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee, Rupee fall

Ever since the rupee fell, the students are requesting the government to increase the incentive amount.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee rose by 10 paise to 72.49 against the dollar in early trade Friday amid fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said, apart from weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas despite upbeat US economic data, fresh foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

According to the provisional exchange data, Foreign Portfolio Investment FPIs invested Rs 552.44 crore on a net basis in equities on Thursday.

A higher opening of the stock market also supported the rupee, a dealer said.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 181.95 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 36,506.12 in early trade Friday.

The rupee Thursday ended almost flat at 72.59 against the US dollar after strong initial gains were erased by fag-end dollar demand from importers despite government measures to stem currency volatility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Demonetisation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Stock Exchange Sensex Forex Trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting