Hon’ble Communications Minister Mr Manoj Sinha interacts with Armstrong’s hi-tech Profiling & Sorting System

Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Minister of Communications and Minister of State for Railways Government of India, inaugurated India’s largest E-Commerce Parcel Sorting Centre at General Post Office, Lucknow with a capacity of automatically sorting 60000 parcels per day. The minister declared that with the deployment of such hi-tech automated Profiling & Sorting System, Indian post has upgraded it’s E-Commerce Parcel Sorting infrastructure to global standards.



With a potential to emerge as world’s leading e-Commerce delivery platform, Indian Post has been upgrading itself at a rapid pace. These advanced systems help Indian Post achieve a high delivery commitment demanded by the E-Commerce Companies saving cost, space, time & errors. This acts as a game changer and a stepping stone that will bring in a new era of consolidated and automated parcel sorting centres for Indian Post.



Having commissioned this Lucknow parcel centre, Mr. Vineet Majgaonkar Chairman Armstrong said, “We shall very shortly repeat this success at Indian Post Hyderabad that will reinforce our leadership position in providing cutting-edge automation systems to E-Commerce Industry in India.” About Armstrong



Armstrong is a leading Intralogistics & Warehouse Automation Solution provider that solves your complex problems with innovative know-how, hardware and software. Our intuitive solutions, precisely aimed at achieving operational efficacy, high visibility and space utilisation, effort reduction with lowest TCO, make your operations Faster, Smarter, Cheaper.



Armstrong, with its transformational Industry-4.0/IIOT compliant solutions, such as Receiving, Palletising, AS/RS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System), Sorting & Dispatch Management helps organisations achieve high productivity. As the machine runs & learns, our AI & Analytic algorithms improve the performance of the systems as they analyse the data generated by the second.



Our deep industry know-how & decades of experience helps leading companies in FMCG, Food, E-tail, Parcel & Courier, Retail & Warehousing industries to zip their costs.

Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, global service network and team of diverse, committed professionals ensure world-class delivery and lifecycle support.



More information on Armstrong & its solution visits us on www.armstrongltd.com

