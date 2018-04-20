Business Wire India

The new Phonup Experience Store launched in Bengaluru



Phonup (www.phonup.in), a joint venture between Franchise India and Phonup Italy (www.phonup.com), launched its first store in Karnataka, Bengaluru today. The store will be a ‘one-stop-destination’ for all mobile phone solutions. Phonup, offers the widest range of new and certified pre-owned smartphones and tablets from leading brands such as Apple iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi Mi, OnePlus, Motorola, Lenovo, etc., under one roof.



A pre-owned smartphone is a smartphone less to dispose. Extending the life cycle of a device involves environmental care in terms of emissions and energy necessary for disposal. For these reasons, Phonup is committed to improving the sustainability of the high-tech frontier, both for the collection and re-use.



Driven by the philosophy of high quality and precision, every pre-owned phone from Phonup goes through extensive 40+ quality checks before being rolled out to the customers. Phonup is here to revolutionize pre-owned mobile phone market in India. The company provides umbrella solutions for mid and high-end mobile handsets across pan-India. Further, every smartphone offered from Phonup comes with 12 months of warranty. The phones for repair gets handpicked from customer’s home.



Gerardo Taglianetti, CEO, Phonup Italy, said, “The mobile repair market in India is largely unorganized and people find it hard to get reliable repairing solutions at an affordable cost. Phonup will be a game changer in this category offering process driven, world class repair to the Indian customers and additional services like extended warranty packages, accessories, repairs and technical training.”



“At Phonup, it is our endeavor to enable our customers with trust and transparency and our first retail store here is a step towards the same. Our objective is to provide customers with a platform to buy pre-owned mobile handsets that are not only affordable but also offer a warranty of 12 months which is equivalent to a completely new piece. Phonup also offers special packages that help in gauging the overall health of your smartphones and tablets,” said Sanjeev Arora, COO, Phonup India.



Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India, further added, “We are very happy to launch Phonup’s first experience store in Karnataka. We believe Bengaluru being a technology hub will be a great fit for the brand and our offerings. We are sure to challenge and add value to the existing pre-owned phones and mobile repair market in the region.”



Just in a few months of its launch, Phonup is currently on a fast expansion mode across India via the franchisee model. A franchisee can opt to have a Unit, Kiosk or Multi Brand Franchisee. Swan Enterprises is the master franchise in Bengaluru, which is expected to have about 120 franchise stores in the next couple of years. About Phonup



Phonup (www.phonup.in) is a joint venture between Franchise India and Phonup Italy (www.phonup.com) and based on the idea of providing people with world class repairing of smartphones at affordable prices. Founded on the principles of trust and transparency it offers wide range of services to the phone owners such as extended warranty, a comprehensive health check among others. It also offers the widest range of phones and tablets to users to buy from. It is expanding its roots in India via the franchisee model.



About Gerardo Taglianetti



Mr. Gerardo Taglianetti is an Italian Entrepreneur in the telco industry, the founder of Phonup and the Director of Business Development at Tag Consulting. He completed his graduation from Liceo Scientifico School in Italy. Gerardo started his career as Sales Agent at Publikompass in the year of 2006 and as a seller of advertising space in newspapers such as Il Messaggero, Il Mattino, Leggo (free press) at Piemme S.p.A.



Mr. Gerardo Taglianetti in the past, has served as CEO for 8 years at Defonia srls, which is a distributor of used mobile phones and accessories. He is also the fomer CEO of NACOTECH srls, a young Italian company that has rapidly become one of the most important companies operating in the market of Nano coatings by using Plasma technology for 3 years.



Mr. Gerardo has also worked as In-charge of commercial and administrative support related to the production network of mosquito nets at Retilplast srl and District Manager for the province of Salerno and Avellino at Manifatture Sigaro, Toscano, from 2008-09.

