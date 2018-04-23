Business Wire India

FlowerAura, a leading online flower and gift portal based in Gurugram is all set to spoil its customers with choices of new range of gifts and combos. With Mother’s Day round the corner, FlowerAura created wider gift options, offering more choices of Mother’s Day gift hampers.



With variety at its core already, introduction of fashion and beauty hampers adds a new dimension to the gift category that ranges from flowers and flavorful cakes to personalized Mother’s day gifts like aprons, chocolates, mugs, cushions, bottle lamps and so forth.



The company has added to its kitty brands like VLCC, Nivea, Maybelline, Lakme in various combos to help customers pamper their mom to the fullest this season.



Speaking about the new addition, the company’s spokesperson reveals, “We are pretty sure this is going to receive a good response and customers shall realize that mothers too deserve a me time, a comforting space for the multiple roles they perform.” On being asked if gifts are the best way to emote the love a child has, he further elaborates, “It’s all about honouring her and making her realize that her efforts count. And a personal effort, a thoughtful gesture is all that it takes to make her feel special.”



With 500+ Mother’s Day gifts at the portal, the customers are sure to be swamped with the vast range. FlowerAura has been consistently expanding its category offering varied products for all seasons and celebrations. With hampers for all relations, customers can enjoy exclusive gifts at pocket-friendly offers.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.



FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. owns two e-commerce business ventures namely, FlowerAura - an online flower and gifting portal that provides its services in 200+ cities across India since 2010, and Bakingo - a recently launched bakery venture that deals exclusively with cakes in the city of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Bangalore.



