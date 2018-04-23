Business Wire India

SDA Bocconi Asia Center



SDA Bocconi School of Management launches the SDA Bocconi Asia Center in Mumbai.



The Center will focus on postgraduate programs and executive education with deep customization of the learning experience, thanks to both international and local faculty.​



The school of management based in Milan, Italy, (29th worldwide for its Global MBA program by Financial Times 2018) inaugurated its presence in India in 2012 through MISB Bocconi, catering mostly to the local Indian audience. As MISB completes six years, SDA Bocconi establishes it as SDA Bocconi's pan-Asian hub, with a broader scope across India, the Middle East, China and the rest of Asia.



“We want to bring to India and the rest of Asia our unique approach to postgraduate programs and executive education, based on deep customization of the learning experience to the needs of the company and the individual,”​ said Giuseppe Soda, SDA Bocconi’s Dean. “We will leverage our expertise in designing international tailor-made programs, as we have done with our client corporations at MISB.”​



“SDA Bocconi Asia Center will enable a stronger presence of SDA Bocconi brand in India and Asia at large with a more intense exchange of students among SDA Bocconi’s programs delivered in Milano, Mumbai and worldwide,”​ said David Bardolet, newly appointed Dean for the Asia Center, “and our growing alumni network will be integrated into SDA Bocconi’s network worldwide.”​



SDA Bocconi Asia Center will have a strong focus on executive education both for open and custom programs. The programs taught in India include a period of study in Italy, and many of the programs offered in Milan include an exchange stint in Mumbai to understand the Asian market.



“We want to strike the right balance between international and local faculty,”​ continues Prof. Bardolet, “gradually increasing the number of Indian professors.”​ All the diplomas and certificates will be awarded by SDA Bocconi in Italy.