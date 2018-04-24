Business Wire India

(L-R) Mr. Kedar Teny Senior Vice President Sony Pictures Networks presenting award to Mr. Tarun Taneja VP Head - Products Max Bupa with Mr. Mihir Doshi, Managing Director & Country Head, Credit Suisse



Max Bupa, India’s leading health insurance company was honored with the most acclaimed title ‘Product of the Year’ for its latest innovative product offering, GoActive. This new-age product is a disruptive and customer centric offering from Max Bupa, that caters to the ‘daily health needs’ of Indians and has been designed with an intent to bring a paradigm shift in the health insurance industry. This recognition is the outcome of an independent consumer study conducted by research agency Nielsen that surveyed over 4000 consumers in 8 metro and non-metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. The award was presented to Max Bupa by Mr. Kedar Teny, Senior Vice President, Sony Pictures Networks along with Mr. Mihir Doshi, Managing Director & Country Head, Credit Suisse at an awards ceremony held in Mumbai.



Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. It is an Internationally Recognized Certification that celebrates and rewards the best innovations in consumer products and services. Max Bupa’s GoActive was certified as the most innovative offering by the company. This new-age product is a disruptive and customer centric offering from Max Bupa, that caters to the ‘daily health needs’ of Indians and has been designed with an intent to bring a paradigm shift in the health insurance industry.



Speaking on the win, Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Max Bupa said, “This is an interesting time to be in the health insurance industry in India as the sector is witnessing a lot of innovation – be it digitization, wellness products for new customer segments or usage of technology to create exemplary experience. I can say with great pride that Max Bupa has been a part of this innovation story by helming several such innovations since its inception in 2010. These awards testifies that we are moving in the right direction and will encourage each one of us at Max Bupa to keep contributing towards the wellness of consumers in mind. Our aim with GoActive Health Insurance Plan is to narrow down the existing insurance penetration gap and bring more and more people into the ambit of health insurance by giving them a plan that takes care of their daily health needs.”



Talking about the annual awards, Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India said, “Product of the Year is about Innovation. Thousands of consumers vote for products in each category in a face-to-face survey conducted by Nielsen and choose only the best as ‘Product of the Year’. The consumer validation of the outstanding and innovative aspects of each product provides a fillip to all brands that are trying to differentiate in this crowded marketplace. Max Bupa’s product has clearly resonated with the consumer and hopefully they will be able to use this recognition to advantage.”



Keeping with Max Bupa’s legacy of innovation, GoActive is the first health insurance product in the market that brings together industry’s premier health-tech providers including GOQii, Practo and 1mg, on a single platform to create unique digitally enabled wellness ecosystem that will seamlessly offer all these services to the customers. What gives GoActive a winning edge over other products in the market is the strong customer proposition of being an ‘everyday use health insurance cover’ that takes care of all health needs related to illness and wellness has resonated strongly with the participants who were surveyed. This holistic health insurance plan has been designed to provide 360-degree coverage for the new age customers’ daily health requirements: inpatient hospitalization and on-the-go access to OPD, diagnostics, personalized health coaching, 2nd medical opinion and behavioral counseling etc.



Over the last few years, Max Bupa has introduced many innovative offerings that cater to the evolving health needs of various customer segments. These include the introduction of first of its kind service offerings like AnyTime Health, InstaInsure and SARAL for bancassurance tie-ups, alliance with national and international banks, the introduction of ‘Point of Care’ concept in India and for building a ‘brand with a purpose’ to help Indians lead healthier, more successful lives.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.