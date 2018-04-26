Home Business Press Releases

Product of the Year's 10th Anniversary Celebrations See Top Brands Win Recognition

Procter and Gamble dominated the Product of the Year Awards 2018 along with Havells.

Published: 26th April 2018 04:18 PM

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

Product of the Year 2018 Winners

Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director, Hindustan Unilever and Shaheen Mistri, CEO, Teach for India, regaled a packed audience at the Product of the Year 2018 Awards in Mumbai

Industry heavyweights discussing â€œInnovation Must Be Disruptiveâ€
Procter and Gamble dominated the Product of the Year Awards 2018 along with Havells. Prominent among the others who were felicitated for their innovative products were Nestlé, Max Bupa Health Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Acute Energizer and Nerolac.

A pan India survey conducted by Nielsen determined the Winners in each category.

The night was all about innovation and attended by some legends from the industry.

A Jazz duo welcomed the guests which was followed by a panel discussion titled ‘Innovation Must Be Disruptive’. This had some heavyweights from the industry like Pops K V Sridhar and Ambi Parameswaran on the panel and regaled the packed gathering.

Shaheen Mistri, CEO, Teach for India, a massive innovator in the field of education shared some interesting insights and perspectives that resonated tremendously with an audience that connected easily to the massive impact that her organisation is making.

Then it was the turn of the Chief Guest, Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director, Unilever, who made a riveting presentation on Innovation with some examples over the decades. His rich experience and lucid manner ensured that he had the crowd’s rapt attention.

Product of the Year’s Partners that were in attendance were:

Research: Nielsen
Media: Bloomberg Quint
Knowledge: SP Jain Global School of Management
Digital: Social Samosa
Outdoor: Bright Outdoor Media

Cyrus Broacha was on fire with his trademark brand of humour and had the crowd in splits as they alternated between the serious and recreational aspects of the evening.

Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management said, "Product of the Year is the power of the people. Thousands of products are launched each year. Product of the Year helps people find the best innovations."

Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said “Product of the Year was founded 30 years ago in France and continues to be useful to marketers across the globe. Our deepening engagement with our winners, participants and research partner allows us to keep sharpening the process. We hope and believe that our winners will be able to use this recognition to advantage.”

The Chief Guest, Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director Hindustan Unilever said, "The purpose and scope of innovation is vast. Recognizing innovation from the lens of the consumer is useful. Only really breakthrough NPDs change brand trajectory. Failing brands innovate more, successful brands just innovate better. Product of the Year has been in the space of innovation for three decades now and keeps getting increasingly relevant."About Product of the Year

Product of the Year (POY) – is an international standard of consumer recognition that was founded 30 years ago in France and is currently in over 40 countries. It helps guide the consumer to the best products and rewards manufacturers for their quality and innovation.

Below is a list of Product of the Year 2018 Winners.

  Category Product
1 Air Cooler Havells Freddo-i Desert Cooler
2 Beverages Acute Fruit Energizer
3 Ceiling Fans Havells Enticer Art
4 Diapers Pampers Premium Care Diaper Pants
5 Electric Toothbrush Oral-B PRO 2000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
6 Hair Cream Pantene Oil Replacement
7 Health Insurance Max Bupa GoActive Health Insurance Plan
8 Infant Nutrition Nestle Ceregrow
9 Infant Snacks Nestle Ceregrow NutriPuffs
10 Kitchen Appliances Havells Stilus Juicer Mixer Grinder
11 Life Insurance ICICI Pru Heart/Cancer Protect
12 Liquid Detergents Ariel Matic Concentrate Liquid Detergent
13 Paints Nerolac Excel Mica Marble
14 Premium Water Purifier Havells DigiTouch & DigiPlus
15 Sanitary Napkins Whisper Ultra Soft
16 Shampoo & Conditioner Head & Shoulders 2 in 1 Shampoo + Conditioner
17 Water Heater Havells Adonia R
18 Water Purifier Havells Max, Pro & UV Plus

