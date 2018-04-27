Mr. Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia Conferred With Chitkara University National Excellence Award 2018

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

Chitkara University honours Mr. Manish Sharma - President and CEO Panasonic India and South Asia, Vice President Appliances Company with Chitkara University National Excellence Award 2018



Today, Chitkara University announced the first edition of Chitkara University National Excellence Award – 2018. The excellence award is an endeavour to acknowledge and reward the exceptional work and contribution of trailblazers from different spheres towards education and society.



In a glittering ceremony, Chitkara University conferred Mr. Manish Sharma – President and CEO Panasonic India and South Asia, Vice President Appliances Company with ‘Chitkara University National Excellence Award’ owing to his inspirational journey as a role model in business and his exemplary contribution towards education and humanity.



Mr. D.K Tiwari (IAS) – Secretary, Expenditure (Department of Finance) & MD/ PIDB (Punjab Infrastructure Development Board) was the chief guest for the occasion. Mr. Manish Sharma humbly accepted the recognition from our esteemed chief guest in the presence of Hon’ble Chancellor - Dr. Ashok. K Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor - Dr. Madhu Chitkara and the entire Chitkara fraternity.



Addressing the Gen Next of Chitkara University, Mr Manish shared that Panasonic celebrates this 100 years of the establishment in 2018, started out as a pioneer in light bulb sockets. Who knew that decades later, this Japanese giant who usher the light in the electronic revolution that would be the reflection of an economically advanced and socially enhanced India. Mr. Manish Sharma talked about brand Panasonic’s consumer, enterprise, mobility & industry divisions.



Mr. DK Tiwari IAS, shared his Administrative experiences with the Students and telling them to be a part of the system if they want to see the change in the system. He told them to be responsible citizens and contribute in their own way to the society.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara – Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University said, “Chitkara University Excellence Award is a humble effort to distinguish and honour the most respected leaders from a variety of industries. These leaders have not only contributed to their respective fields but have also become role models for many. Students look up to them and aspire to become like them. The excellence award is a small token of appreciation for their creativity, commitment, experience and strong leadership.” About Chitkara University



In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30 kilometers from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh–Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010 Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under “The Chitkara University Act”. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.



Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career – needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.



Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.



Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities.

