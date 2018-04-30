CG Corp Global Ropes-in Renowned Chef Shanti Singh Chauhan to Design Its Entire Range of Wai Wai City Menu

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

Chef Shanti Singh Chuahan announcing the launch of Wai Wai City Menu at a press conference in Mumbai recently



CG Corp Global, one of the leading FMCG companies in India and a transnational conglomerate ropes-in Mumbai based renowned Chef Shanti Singh Chauhan to design its entire gamut of menus across Wai Wai City Noodle Bars in the country.



This tie-up is in sync with CG Corp Global’s India expansion and growth plans. CG Corp Global has recently announced the launch 30 Wai Wai City Noodle Bars across the country and has already invested Rs. 50 Crore for the same. The group is also planning to open up another 500 Wai Wai City Noodle Bars by the end of December 2020 at an investment of Rs. 250 crore.



While announcing the launch of Wai Wai City menu, Chef Shanti Singh Chauhan said “Our menu is the face of our identity. We offer a wide range of products and help our customers to ascertain their choice. Menu has been crafted, keeping in mind the needs of customers’ cultural food palate including traditional and contemporary tastes. Today we offer everything from a snacky Wai Wai City Bhel to South Indian flavoured noodles. We have contemporary and favourite dishes in the Thai Curry category as well. Our new desserts and beverages are no exception to this concept. From an exotic funky tiramisu and cherry coke (beverage) to a nimbu masala one can have it all in Wai Wai City.”



She further added, “We are committed to provide our customers a new experience and fun filled moment altogether. We want our customers to slurp the noodles instead of just eating it like any other noodle. We believe that noodles is not a preparation in itself (for e.g. CHINESE or Instant Noodles that Indians are used to consuming) but instead it is a FUN CARB that anyone interested in cooking can use as a base and play around with it in terms of flavours/sauces/styles of cooking etc.”



About this partnership, Varun Chaudhary Managing Director of Wai City and Executive Director of CG Corp Global said, “We are happy to rope-in Chef Shanti Singh Chauhan to design our entire gamut of Menu. Her experience and knowledge on customer palate would really help us to take the brand to a different level. With this association, we are sure that, every Wai Wai City customer would get 100% satisfaction on the food we serve and value for money for the services we render.”



Wai Wai City is India’s first Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Noodle Bar concept. The outlet deviates from sticking to the standard QSR layout by moving on to creating a functional space without compromising on the fun through its colourful graphics.



"New exciting, fresh and ‎innovative recipes for on the go consumption and it is a great mix of Starter Delights and main offering at price points that make the experience first of its kind. These recipes have been created and designed by our team of Chefs and we intent to patent them," said, Chef Shanti Chauhan.

