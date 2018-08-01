Home Business Press Releases

Rivali Park Announces Special Offers This Festive Season for Its Potential Homebuyers

Rivali Park by CCI Projects, an ethical name in the ambit of sustainable real estate is all set to add onto to the happiness of the potential homebuyers by offering phenomenal benefits during this fes

Rivali Park by CCI Projects, an ethical name in the ambit of sustainable real estate is all set to add onto to the happiness of the potential homebuyers by offering phenomenal benefits during this festive season. Rivali Park imbibes the unique concept of ethical luxury and is settled in the heart of Mumbai’s most lively Western suburb, Borivali.
 
Under this scheme, fruitful offers will be provided to the potential buyers on the purchase of homes with the configuration of 1, 1.5, 2 & 3 BHKs. This scheme will help in easing the probable buyers with the comfort of finance thus enhancing their property purchase. For the under-construction property i.e. Wintergreen, customers will pay only 2% at the time of booking and NO EMI till possession. Apart from that, the potential customer will not be charged for any FLOOR RISE.
 
For the ready to move in homes in Whitespring, buyers will be bestowed with the offer of 25:75 scheme. The client can move in by just paying 25 percent of the agreement value and stay EMI FREE for next 24 months. Having received an Occupation certificate, it further safeguards the buyer's interest and endows them with blissful living in the lap of nature. Any deal under this scheme will not involve Goods and Service Tax (GST). Adding to the array of the facilities, homebuyers will be entitled to avail all the amenities after the payment of the token amount.
 
According to Mr. Sanjay Bhutani, CMO - Rivali Park, CCI Projects, "Festivities are considered to be an auspicious time to make property purchases and truly bring about a positive outlook among potential buyers. Rivali Park’s special schemes like easy payment options will boost the buyer’s sentiment and undeniably support investment plans of potential buyers."About Rivali Park
 
Rivali Park, spread over 22 acres, is a harmonious co-existence of nature and a master planned mixed-use sustainable project with designer landscapes delivering the ultimate luxury lifestyle.

It has Exclusive 1, 1.5, 2, 3 & 4 BHK Apartments, lavishly proportioned Duplex and Penthouses. Its sense of serenity is simply enhanced by the magnificent 25,000 acres green expanse of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park located directly across the project.

Gensler USA, a leading green design firm in the world, and EHDD have conceptualized Rivali Park as a symphony of pleasures that delight the senses and soothe the soul.

We have received IGBC Platinum Rating for Whitespring & Gold Pre-Certification for Wintergreen.

