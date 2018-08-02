Home Business Press Releases

Futuresoft Solutions Wins 2 Accolades at IDG Media ChannelWorld 2018 Awards

Futuresoft Solutions (FSPL), a leading consulting, technology and next-generation systems integration company and was recently felicitated with 2 recognitions at ChannelWorld 2018 Awards.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

Vipul Datta, CEO - FSPL receiving the ChannelWorld Premier 100 Award
Vipul Datta, CEO - FSPL receiving the ChannelWorld Premier 100 Award
  • Bags the coveted Premier 100 Award and also gets inducted in the Premier 100 Hall of Fame
  • Futuresoft Solutions was felicitated by ChannelWorld India for its future-ready approach as an enterprise IT channel partner 

FutureSoft Solutions (FSPL), a leading consulting, technology and next-generation systems integration company and was recently felicitated with 2 recognitions at ChannelWorld 2018 Awards. FSPL bagged the coveted Premier100 Award for 2018 for its future-ready approach as an enterprise IT channel partner.
 
FSPL was also inducted into the Premier 100 Hall of Fame for winning the ChannelWorld Premier 100 Award for the fourth time in succession; a testimony of the company’s strong performance year on year.
 
Commenting on the achievement; Vipul Datta, Chief Executive Officer - FSPL said, “The awards are a testament of our commitment for proving best-in-class technology-enabled business solutions and services to our ever-growing customer base. I would like to thank all our esteemed clients for partnering with us and the entire team at FSPL for their persistent efforts. I am sure going ahead we will set new benchmarks in IT services and system integration powered by our strong focus on innovation.”
 
The ChannelWorld Premier 100 awards instituted by IDG Media recognizes the best Solution Providers, Systems Integrators, Value-added Re-sellers, and Independent Software Vendors in India.
 
“This year’s award theme, The Imaginative 100, reflects the emergent role of leading IT enterprise channel partners in making paradigm changes to their own business as well as their customers to adjust to the new technology and business landscape. These winners are truly the Premier100 technology channel partners in the country and have set new benchmarks for the industry,” said Yogesh Gupta, Executive Editor at IDG India.About FutureSoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
 
FutureSoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (FSPL) is a leading consulting, technology and next-generation systems integration company. Formed in 1996 with headquarters in New Delhi, FutureSoft Solutions has achieved a signiï¬cant benchmark in IT services and system integration.

FSPL has empowered its clients in over 450+ locations across India by offering innovative, cost-effective, end-to-end business solutions and services that are customizable, dynamic and extensible.  With focus on five business areas, Digitization, Managed Services, Resource Augmentation, Consulting & Business Solution and Application Development & Support; FSPL helps enterprises transform and thrive in a changing world through strategic consulting, operational leadership, and co-creation of breakthrough solution.

For further information, please visit: www.fspl.co.in

 

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.

Stay up to date on all the latest Press Releases news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta