JBL Launches Online Brand Store in India

The online brand store will feature and sell the entire range of JBL consumer products.

Published: 13th August 2018

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

  1. Shop at www.JBL.com and get unbeatable inaugural discounts - up to 50% off on all audio products, starting August 7, 2018
  2. JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker and JBL T205BT headphone launched exclusively on this website

HARMAN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets has launched JBL’s online brand store – www.JBL.com in India. As part of the inaugural promotion, two new JBL products - JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker and JBL T205BT headphone were launched on this website.

JBL.com has announced an exciting four-day mega sale starting August 7, 2018 for all its sound savvy customers. All JBL products from this date will be available at a massive discount of upto 50%*, till 10th August. Additionally, to ensure long-term benefits for its customers, products purchased during this period will carry an extended one-year warranty. And the gifts don’t stop coming for that shopping. A discount of 10% will be applicable on payments made through HDFC credit cards. Along with this, every 50th customer is slated to win the sleek and stylish JBL Sports Headphones – for all the long walks and super-chill Sunday afternoons!

The online brand store will feature and sell the entire range of JBL consumer products – from headphones and Bluetooth portable speakers to home and multimedia solutions. From pre-sales previews of upcoming products to exclusive new product releases, customers will get the best deals and a rich and interactive experience on this platform.

"JBL is the most popular consumer audio brand in India. JBL.com will provide the best price, expedited shipping and exclusive promotions for our customers. Importantly, consumers can be confident that they are buying an authentic product with professional after-sales support," said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

New Products

The all-new JBL GO+ is an all-in-one speaker solution. JBL GO+ streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones and tablets and is powered by a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 5 hours of playtime. It is also equipped with a convenient noise-cancelling speakerphone, allowing the user to pick up calls without turning the speaker off. Available in three vibrant colors with a smooth and durable, double-injection finishing, the JBL GO+ provides exciting, eye-catching contrast that easily complements anyone’s style. It comes with a built-in strap-hook and optional carrying strap. Available exclusively at www.JBL.com. MRP in India: Rs. 3499.

JBL T205 BT with JBL Pure Bass Sound is a lightweight, comfortable and compact headphone. Under the premium metalized housing, a pair of 12.5 mm drivers punch out some serious bass, while the soft, ergonomically shaped earbuds ensure the listening experience remains comfortable for long-listening hours. In addition, a single-button remote lets the user control music playback, as well as answer calls on the fly with the built-in microphone. Available exclusively at www.JBL.com. MRP in India: Rs. 2999.

Learn more about JBL’s ‘Buy Authentic – Buy Safe’ initiative here: https://in.jbl.com/buyauthentic.html.
* T&C apply.

