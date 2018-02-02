From 5 February onwards, M7 Group, one of Europe’s largest pay TV providers, will add Travelxp HD to its channel line-up for its pay-TV bouquets Skylink (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Canal Digitaal and Online.nl (Netherlands) and TV VLAANDEREN (Belgium). The channel will be 24/7 available in crystal clear HD quality.Travelxp HD features compelling travel and lifestyle programming from over 45 countries across the globe. The content is 100% originally-produced. While the channel is available with English voice-over, Travelxp HD will be fully localized in the Czech language. Dutch subtitling will be added over time.Prashant Chothani, CEO, Travelxp HD comments: “We are committed to reach out to every potential traveler around the globe. We are therefore quite excited about our agreement with a European key player like M7 Group, allowing us to substantially boost our viewership in various important European markets.”“With the launch of Travelxp HD we are meeting subscriber demand for a channel that is fully dedicated to the world of travel. The channel has already proven its added value in other parts of the world and we look forward to a fruitful cooperation in our various European markets,” says Bill Wijdeveld, VP Business Development of M7 Group.In addition to being distributed via satellite and IPTV, the channel will also be available via the various M7 Live TV apps, allowing for the viewing of Travelxp HD via multiple mobile devices. As part of the new agreement, M7 Platform Services will arrange for the safe and secure technical delivery of Travelxp HD to third-party operators within the Europe-wide ASTRA 23.5 degrees East footprint coverage.Jozef Pipek, Managing Director, IFC Media, representing Travelxp in Czech Republic & Slovakia states also commented “We are extremely excited about bringing Travelxp HD to Skylink in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. We believe that this fully localized version will bring Skylink subscribers a lot of nice experiences from the high quality travel content.”Edwin Teerink, CEO, YonMedia, representing Travelxp in BENELUX, further added “We're thrilled and proud that we will launch Travelxp HD on the platforms of the M7 group in the Netherlands and Belgium. By offering a programming purely targetted to travel and travellers, the channel brings an added value with this unique format to the current offer in both countries.”Travelxp is an initiative of Media Worldwide Limited, UK and Celebrities Management Private Limited, India, with interest in broadcast, advertising, media consulting and other related services. The company operates 10 (ten) satellite channels across the globe across its group companies. Travelxp is the world’s leading travel channel and launched Travelxp 4K, the world’s first 4K HDR channel in North America & Europe in collaboration with SES and Eutelsat respectively. Further information available at: www.travelxp.tv M7 Group SA, based in Luxembourg, is one of Europe’s largest operators of satellite and IP-based TV platforms. M7 Group uses different brands in different countries: CanalDigitaal and Online.nl in the Netherlands, TV Vlaanderen in Flanders and TéléSAT in French speaking Belgium, HD Austria in Austria, Skylink for the Czech and Slovak markets and M7 Deutschland in Germany. All brands offer tailor made packages for clients adapted to the local culture and language in these countries. Today, M7 Group SA provides more than 3 million viewers with hundreds of satellite and IP-based radio and television services in digital and HD quality. Since 2011, M7 Group SA also provides broadband and telephony services to its customers in the Netherlands and Belgium. M7 Platform Services provides broadcasters with end-to-end distribution solutions for DTH, cable and IPTV reception. For more information: www.m7group.eu

