(L-R) Mr. Sumit Sawhney, CEO and MD, Renault India Operations and Mr. Abhishek Maheshwari, Country Head, Disney India at Renault-Marvel event

Renault KWID Super Hero Edition will be offered as 1.0L SCe powertrain in both manual and AMT options

The special edition KWID cars will be offered in two versions inspired by Marvel Avengers Super Heroes – Iron Man and Captain America for the fans who want to own an innovative and affordable car to #SuperHeroesSuperKWID

Bookings open exclusively on Amazon.in at an attractive amount of only INR 9,999

Renault India, one of the fastest growing automotive brands in India, created history with its Global car for Conquest, Renault KWID. This Attractive, Innovative and Affordable car, is a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India, selling more than 200,000 vehicles so far. Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the success of KWID with breakthrough product innovations, Renault today announced the launch of the new KWID Super Hero Edition in association with Marvel.



Speaking on the launch, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “With the Renault KWID Super Hero Edition, Renault offers the specially designed Kwid for Super Hero fans through our collaboration with Marvel. Through this, our consumer centric approach takes the next step by exceeding customer expectations through innovation, design, and quality.”



“Marvel’s Iron Man and Captain America are among the most-loved Super Heroes in India today. At Disney, we are constantly seeking fun new ways to make these beloved characters a part of the everyday lives of fans everywhere. With Renault KWID Super Hero Edition, fans will now be able to take this Marvel experience everywhere,” said Abhishek Maheshwari, Country Head, Disney India.



The KWID Super Hero Edition is designed and developed by Renault’s design studios in Mumbai and Chennai, and it demonstrates Renault’s progressive design innovation while underscoring Renault’s commitment to the Indian market. This special edition KWID once again proves the high degree to which the KWID can be customised.



The KWID Super Hero Edition will offer segment leading length, power to weight ratio, boot space, ground clearance and cutting edge technology. It boasts of several first-in-segment features led by its SUV inspired design, 7-inch touchscreen MediaNAV system, digital Instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator, radio speed dependent volume control and pro-sense seatbelt pretensioners with load limiters. Best-in-class features include its boot capacity of 300 litres, ergo-smart cabin, multiple storage spaces, upper segment body dimensions, interior space, service parts maintenance cost, ride & handling and several personalization options.



Exclusive Themes Creating a Distinctive Personality



KWID Super Hero Edition draws on the DNA of an SUV like KWID and is inspired by strong and sturdy appearance of the iconic Marvel Super Heroes -- Iron Man and Captain America. KWID Super Hero Edition’s lines are reflective of its tough, robust character and underpin its unique, premium look.



The KWID Super Hero Edition will be available over the top-end 1.0L RXT (O) variant in manual transmission and automated manual transmission, with two exciting colour-themed versions Renault KWID Captain America inspired Edition in Exclusive White Shade with Captain America’s iconic shield and suit theme and Renault KWID Iron Man inspired Edition in Exclusive Red Shade with Iron Man’s Arc Reactor and armour theme.



It features front and rear terrain protectors, muscular style wheels and dual tone ORVMs painted in gloss red with white or gold streaks. The ‘Invincible’ insignia on the Iron Man inspired Edition and ’Super Soldier’ insignia on the Captain America inspired Edition on the rear doors create a unique identity of these special editions. This draws attention to the robust features that have become the Renault KWID’s hallmark. All the design changes have brought forth a matured overall stance in line with its all-terrain attitude. With its high ground clearance, wide track this car is built to turn heads.



The KWID Super Hero Edition is the ultimate offering for a Marvel Super Hero fan who wants an innovative and affordable car to #SuperHeroesSuperKWID. Both, the Iron Man and the Captain America inspired Editions reflect unique personalities true to the Marvel Super Heroes.



KWID Super Hero Edition: An Ideal Combination of Power and Design



The 1.0 litre SCe engine which powers the KWID Super Hero Edition is optimally designed for better performance. The 4 valves per cylinder of the Double Over Head Camshaft (DOHC) layout ensures low pressure drop and super-efficient valve lift for a higher air filling; thus allowing the engine to make usable power at low end, mid-range and high-end rev bands. This high technology engine offers excellent drivability, be it slick city streets or on the highway.



Convenient & Innovative Easy - R AMT with Shift Control Dial



The Easy-R Gear Box is a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) technology derived from Renault’s rich and successful expertise in Formula 1. It will enable a clutch free driving experience that combines the fuel economy and performance of a manual transmission with the convenience of automated gear shifting. The Innovative Shift Control Dial with three modes Reverse – Neutral – Drive has been smartly designed for ease of use. An advanced control unit automatically optimizes gear shifting in accordance with driving conditions for smooth and regular acceleration to offer a comfortable and stress-free driving experience.



The Easy-R gear box can be operated with an innovative shift control dial that will be positioned below the infotainment system on the centre console. The car will have an advanced throttle control unit that would monitor the throttle input by optimising acceleration and gear shifting. Renault KWID’s SUV-inspired design offering a high driving position for greater visibility, state-of-the-art MediaNav multimedia & navigation system and the all new Easy-R Gear Box come together to offer an unmatched easy and stress-free experience for today’s congested driving conditions.



Uncompromising Safety



Safety is of paramount importance for Renault, and all its products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by the Indian regulatory authorities. Apart from several active and passive safety equipment, the KWID Super Hero Edition features a driver airbag and first-in-class pro-sense seat belts - pretensioners with load limiters, an important safety feature that is usually offered in upper segment cars as standard.



Bookings have commenced exclusively, at Renault India’s brand store on amazon.in at an attractive amount of only INR 9,999.



The KWID Super Hero Edition – Features



Renault KWID Iron man inspired Edition Renault KWID Captain America inspired Edition New Arc Reactor and Iron Man Armour inspired Graphics New Captain America Suit and Shield inspired Graphics New Fiery Red ORVMs with Armour Gold Streak New Bright Red ORVMs with White Streak Sporty steering wheel with Anodised Red Accent and red stitch line Sporty steering wheel with Supreme Blue Accent and red stitch line New Armour Gold Front & Rear Terrain Protector New Bright Red Front & Rear Terrain Protector New Two-tone Armour Gold & Glossy Black Gear Knob (only in MT) New Two-tone Anodised Red & Glossy Black Gear Knob (only in MT) New Armour Gold Grille Accents New Bright Red Grille Accents New Anodised Red Centre Fascia surround New Supreme Blue Centre Fascia surround New Armour Gold door trim accents New Anodised Red door trim accents New Titanium Black Interior Harmony New Titanium Black Interior Harmony New Muscular Style Wheels New Muscular Style Wheels New ‘INVINCIBLE’ INSIGNIA New ‘SUPER SOLDIER’ INSIGNIA



Renault KWID Super Hero Edition Specifications



Renault KWID Super Hero Edition 1.0L SCe and AMT Length 3679mm Width 1579mm Height with roof rails 1513 mm Wheelbase 2422mm Engine capacity 1.0 litre Configuration 3 cylinders, DOHC 4 valves per cylinder Power 68 PS @5500 RPM Torque 91Nm @ 4250 RPM Tyre size 155/80 R13 Front suspension Mac Pherson Strut with lower traversing link Rear suspension Twist beam suspension with coil spring Boot volume 300 litres / 1115 litres when rear seats folded Fuel tank volume 28 litres

About Renault



Renault India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. France. Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. Currently, Renault India also has a widespread presence of more than 320 sales and 269 service facilities across the country with benchmark sales and service quality.



Renault India’s product line up and services have seen strong recognition among customers and industry experts alike, winning more than 60 titles, making Renault India one of the most awarded automotive brands in a single year in India. The Renault KWID has already bagged 32 awards, including 10 ‘Car of the Year’ Awards.



About Disney Consumer Products



Disney is the leading licensor in the country and the consumer products business plays a critical role in providing Indian consumers a chance to bring a piece of the Disney magic home through a wide range of creative and locally appealing merchandise. Our product categories cut across – Toys, Fashion & Home, Food, Health & Beauty (FHB), Consumer Electronics, Stationery, Publishing and Retail Sales and Marketing.



Today, Disney-branded products are available across 300,000 retail locations in India. Disney-branded products are present in close to 2000 modern retail touch points including hypermarkets with more than 15,000 SKUs across categories. Working with over 150 licensees across categories, our products are available across all key retail outlets and online portals with branded pages on Amazon and Flipkart and with strategic presence in portals like Myntra, Jabong, Snapdeal and more.



