Silicus Technologies today announced that it has been appraised at level 5 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). The appraisal was performed by QAI India Limited, a renowned global consulting, advisory and workforce development organization.CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an “optimizing” level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.“Delivering great software and applications for enterprises and software companies is one of the hallmarks of Silicus. Our customers rely on Silicus to deliver software in the digital economy with agility and velocity. The CMMi 5 assessment helps reinforce this core ethos within the organization, and demonstrates our continued commitment to the customer,” said Sumant Ahuja, CEO, Silicus Technologies.“CMMI is a process improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. The CMMi 5 maturity level sets us apart from our peers, and validates our dedication to continuous improvement, and delivering great work that makes a difference,” said Ravindra Satyanarayana, COO, Silicus Technologies.Silicus is a cloud-first technology services company, focused on enabling digital business transformation initiatives in software driven business, infrastructure modernization, intelligent analytics, IoT connected enterprise, and digital workplace productivity. Key software services Silicus offers include Software Development, Software Maintenance and Support, Software Modernization and Software Quality Assurance and Testing.Backed by a global team of 600+ professionals across six offices, Silicus helps customers in their digital journey, to identify and plan technology-led initiatives, jointly develop impactful solutions and manage technology investments across the lifecycle.For more about Silicus, visit https://www.silicus.com/

