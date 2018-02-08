ZonesCorp - The Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones of Abu Dhabi, held a series of high level one-on-one meetings with a number of leading Indian manufacturing companies on the first day of Abu Dhabi Week in Delhi. The Indian companies represent a range of sectors including mobile technology, industrial materials, FMCG, automotive, and packaging. During the meetings, ZonesCorp presented a broad range of investment opportunities available to Indian businesses looking to expand in the UAE capital and access the wider MENA region (Middle East & North Africa).During the meetings and throughout the week ZonesCorp is presenting the broad range of investment opportunities available in its specialized economic zones for industrial companies from India.ZonesCorp, is also showcasing some of its partner companies including several leading Indian companies that have prospered in ZonesCorp’s supporting and competitive operating environment. One such company is Jindal Saw Gulf LLC which is the Middle East arm of one of India’s largest steel producers and exporters of the $18 billion OP Jindal Group. Jindal Saw is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of Iron & steel pipe products and accessories with manufacturing facilities in India, Abu Dhabi (UAE), USA and Europe. Since opening in the UAE with a single factory manufacturing cement, Jindal has gone from strength to strength and has invested more than $400 million over a 10 year period.“ZonesCorp has played a significant role in the growth of JSGL globally. A crucial part of our development has been the ability to easily access a large number of markets in the MENA region and ZonesCorp allows us to do this not only thanks to tariff free access to a range of markets but also its geo strategic location and state of the art infrastructure. Furthermore, its operating model that brings together companies from across the value chain has improved our operational efficiency and brought down costs. With Zones Corp as its partner, JSGL established itself within the UAE in a short period of time, ZonesCorp supported our rapid expansion as we have needed to. JSGL now services 34 countries globally.”In addition to participating as a Platinum Sponsor in the Abu Dhabi Week India in Delhi and Mumbai, ZonesCorp is also organizing two forums on Wednesday 7February in Gurgaon and Chandigarh in collaboration with the CII. More than 50 Indian companies are expected to attend each of these events.Launched in 2004 by the Abu Dhabi Government, ZonesCorp is the largest developer and operator of purpose-built industrial zones in the UAE. We oversee five world-class, fully integrated industrial zones housing more than 650 diverse manufacturing facilities, with five additional industrial cities to be offered soon.Our cluster-based, growth-driven industrial ecosystems offer investors flexible, readily available spaces with access to high-end infrastructure, competitively priced utilities, and convenient workers’ accommodations. Comprehensive support and facilitation solutions are provided by our Investor Services Centre.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.