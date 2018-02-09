Business Wire India

Receiving Top Employer Award



This is a moment of pride for Technip India to receive the Top Employers India and Asia Pacific 2018 certifications, respectively. The independent certification awarded by the Top Employers Institute showcases our sustained team effort to build a great working environment and our dedication to develop our key asset - Our People.



The Top Employers Institute is a specialist in the field of international research into HR management and working conditions. Its certification program comprises a comprehensive analysis of organizations' HR environment, through the examination of 600 HR practices. The organizations were assessed on several criteria covering all HR aspects, from talent strategy, learning and development, career management to compensation and benefits, or culture.



Bhaskar Patel, Managing Director, Technip India, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC Group said, "Receiving Top Employer recognition for the fourth time in a row is a testament in itself to our sincere effort, HR practices and employee friendly policies to consistently attract, nurture and retain our talents. We reaffirm our commitment to develop our people further to meet challenges of tomorrow and create greater value for our stakeholders." About TechnipFMC



TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.



We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.



Each of our 44,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.



To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com



About Top Employer



The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. Optimal employee conditions ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally. This in turn, enables companies to grow and to develop, always. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company, previously known as the CRF Institute, has recognized Top Employers around the world since 1991. For more details, visit: http://www.top-employers.com

