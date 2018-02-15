Business Wire India

CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, has been recognized for its exemplary customer support services at the annual NETGEAR Support Supplier Conference 2018, held in Hong Kong on 30, 31 January 2018.



CSS Corp emerged a winner in three categories: Best Contact Center for All-round Performance, Best Contact Center in Sales and PTS, and for 15 years of Partnership with NETGEAR. The NETGEAR Support Supplier Conference is organized annually by NETGEAR to recognize and celebrate the contributions from their support partners globally.



CSS Corp has been recognized for implementing an outcome based support model and for its novel adoption of Premium Tech Support (PTS) in support operations that transformed NETGEAR’s cost center into a profit center. PTS is CSS Corp’s flagship solution that has been built based on its extensive experience from supporting companies in the telecom, media and technology sector. PTS offers customers paid support for ‘out of warranty’ or ‘end of life’ devices focused on delivering greater customer satisfaction, new revenue sources, and lower support costs.



Speaking on the recognition, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, “At CSS Corp, we obsessively pursue customer satisfaction. For nearly two decades, we have consistently co-innovated with our clients to create new efficiencies and generate new revenue streams that drive profitability.”



“As we complete 15 years of enduring partnership with NETGEAR, it is indeed a great honour to be recognized as their key support partner for global operations. This is a testament to our capabilities and resolve to consistently deliver the best value to our clients,” he further added.

About CSS Corp



CSS Corp is a new age IT services and technology support company that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, automation, analytics, cloud and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 5,500 technology professionals across 16 global locations are passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit www.csscorp.com.



